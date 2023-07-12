AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo announced that more than one billion gallons of water were pumped from Amarillo Playa Lakes after historic rainfall in recent weeks.

According to a City of Amarillo press release, from June 2 to July 10, an estimated 1.016 billion gallons of water were pumped from six Amarillo Playa lakes.

Officials detailed that the equivalent of that much water would be 1,000 of the Route 66 Water Towers located on Sixth Ave which holds 1 million gallons of water.

“The numbers show just how much rainfall Amarillo received in May and June,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Interim Director of Public Works Alan Harder. “The amount of water that has been pumped out of these six playa lakes – and the amount of water still left to be pumped – speaks to the monumental amount of rain that was received in a relatively short time.”

The breakdown for the amount of water pumped from each lake in gallons:

Lawrence Lake: 435 million

T-Anchor: 150 million

McDonald Lake: 139 million

Greenways: 133 million

Bennet: 80 million

Martin Road: 79 million

Officials said water from Lawrence Lake was pumped by city pumps and a pump provided by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The release detailed that pumping at the playa lakes will continue and the city will continue to track the amount of water pumped from the playa lakes.