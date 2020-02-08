More Than Meets The Eye: The story of the cheerleader/competitive drag racer.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “I’d say I’m compassionate and a hard worker and I’m kind of quiet until you get to know me,” said Natalie Watson, Westover Park Junior High Eighth Grader.

Watson does what a lot of girls do at that age, she’s a cheerleader and a gymnast.

Oh and yeah there’s something else, something else you probably wouldn’t have thought.

She’s a competitive drag racer. It all started when she was eight years old.

“My granddad bought me a car and I was kinda weird about it, like “you shouldn’t have,” and then my dad was like do you want to try it,” said Natalie.

“Well that was more of kinda pulling teeth. Nat really just didn’t jump at it and be like, that’s what I want to do dad,” said Ryan Watson, Natalie’s father.

“I was kinda like no thank you but then I actually got into it and tried it and I loved it,” said Natalie.

You could say the thrill of it all is what drew Natalie’s interest.

“I think it’s being able to compete with other racers and just getting the experience to go 90 miles per hour at age 13,” said Natalie.

Which has fascinated her father Ryan.

“Holy cow, she’s throwing kids and throwing girls and they’re doing all this stuff and then she hops into this little car about four inches off the ground, going 80 miles an hour, it’s amazing,” said Ryan.

While the hours and days of being a drag-racing family are long, Ryan says he never takes them for granted, savoring each and every moment.

“Those moments of just hanging out in the garage and the moments of the late nights at the track. The moments of after the pep rallies, sometimes just the quietness, the stillness of it. The moment you get to be with the kids,” said Ryan.

Natalie hopes that her story inspires other girls to branch out and try new things.

“I would say that we’re pretty and that we seem delicate but we’re strong and that we can do hard things,” said Natalie.

