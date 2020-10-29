More than 600 line personnel working Xcel Energy outage as the winter storm moves on

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Xcel Energy reports that the northern parts of their service area saw a significant increase in outages overnight after the winter storm that passed through the area.

Heavy ice accumulation on Tuesday combined with Wednesday’s snow and wind have damaged more than 100 power line structures on key lines that deliver power into the communities, and crews will need to rebuild these lines before power can be restored.

Xcel Energy says as of this morning, Oct. 29, 41,000 Xcel customers were without power, most of which were in the Panhandle. Xcel energy has moved in additional employees and contractors and has more than 600 field personnel working on restoration efforts, and have appealed to neighboring utilities.

The communities that remain without power are Allison, Canadian, Crosbyton, Kress, McLean, Miami, Mobeetie, Silverton, Stinnett, Vega, and Washburn.

Xcel says they do not have estimated times for restoration, but hopes that they make good progress today with improved weather in the area.

