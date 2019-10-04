More than $57 million reinvested into downtown Amarillo Economy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A presentation made to the Amarillo City Council earlier this week shows more than $57 million has been pumped into downtown Amarillo this year.

According to figures from the beginning of this year through June, downtown Amarillo is on the rise.

Private investments made up nearly $13.5 million in reinvestment. Baptist Community Services is one of the big investments privately made to downtown.

Publicly, the Amarillo Police Department used funds to acquire property on the 200 block of South Fillmore, which they renovated for parking.

Then, public-private partnerships made up the bulk of the $57 million with more than $42.3 million in total expenditures. Some of those projects being the Levine’s Building and the Junior League House.

The biggest chunk of that more than $57 million reinvestment was Hodgetown. That public-private partnership bringing in more than $400,000 visitors to the ballpark, and of course, new jobs.

Beth Duke, executive director of Center City, said this is all new money being pumped into downtown. They see it as a sign of confidence as property values in downtown and the warehouse district increase.

“We’ve had some great interest in those buildings and we hope that they become places for more restaurants, maybe some lofts, and we want people to take a serious look at downtown growth and see the possibilities in these great, old buildings,” said Duke.

Duke said while there will always be people who don’t agree with revitalizing downtown, Center City is capitalizing on what it has to offer–like more events, restaurants, and beautiful views.

Duke said moving forward, the biggest public reinvestment in downtown Amarillo will likely be the Amarillo Civic Center. That renovation is expected to take place in phases to give it a much-needed facelift.

As far as public-private partnerships, those numbers include incentives from tax increment reinvestment zones, Center City Facade grants, federal or state historic tax credits, and hotel occupancy rates.