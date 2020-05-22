More Remdesivir comes to the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —At the latest city COVID-19 briefing, the city gave an update on many things including the city getting more Remdesivir, an anti-viral medication that has some activity against COVID-19, for patients fighting the virus.

Dr. Scott Milton, the Amarillo Health Authority at that city briefing Friday said that six more people were administered Remdesivir at Northwest Texas Hospital.

Dr. Milton said that the six patients that were given the medicine tolerated it well and that the first person in the area given the drug has been released.

“The first person we administered the drug to several days ago actually has left the hospital, has been discharged. So overall we are happy with how things have gone,” said Dr. Milton.

About a week ago, Governor Greg Abbott promised an additional allotment of Remdesivir to the area.

On Wednesday, both hospitals received cases of Remdesivir that Dr. Milton said will be able to treat up to 20 patients with coronavirus for 10 days.

More from MyHighPlains.com: