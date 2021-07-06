‘More knowledge means more donations:’ Coffee Memorial launces eligibility hotline amidst blood shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is launching an “eligibility hotline” in the wake of a national blood shortage to encourage more people to “discover whether they can donate blood products,” according to a press release from Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

The release said the hotline will help individuals gain knowledge about their eligibility statues and allow confidential questions to be asked while addressing common misconceptions about donor eligibility including, medication usage, international travel, vaccinations, and more.

“We hear every day from donors who believe they can’t give blood because of a medication they’re taking or information they were told many years ago,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “In this time of heightened need and with new guidance in effect, we’re encouraging everyone to discover their eligibility status and stand ready to help support the community blood supply.”

Coffee Memorial explained that the blood supply is at a critical level around the U.S. and has worsened because of the high hospital usage and low donations, according to the release. Donors are needed on a regular basis because blood has no substitution.



Donors are asked to call 888-308-3924 with any questions about their eligibility while answers to frequently asked questions are listed at thegiftoflife.org.







