AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In September, a 17-year-old was charged in relation to a shooting at the Tri-State Fair that left four people injured including the suspect.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, a criminal complaint filed on Sept. 22 in Potter County District Court, stated that Eleazar Suarez, 17, was charged via complaint with two counts of “aggravated assault against a public servant” after Suarez allegedly “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury” to both Brady Carroll, a Potter County Volunteer Firefighter, and William Snyder, a Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy. The documents allege that Suarez shot both Carroll and Snyder at the Tri-State Fair on Sept. 19.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Potter County, Eleazar Suarez was on Texas Youth Commission Parole for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon when the shooting took place.

The affidavit states that Suarez had admitted to bringing a gun to the fair for protection. In the document, the Texas Rangers investigating the case wrote that according to his Youth Parole Officer and the Amarillo Police Department, Suarez was alleged to be a gang member.

The affidavit continues to state that Suarez admitted to running from deputies because he said that he did not want to go back to jail for having a gun. The affidavit for the search warrant was filed to request access to multiple social media pages that are alleged to be Suarez’s.

On Sept. 19, four people were injured in the shooting at the Tri-State Fairgrounds including Carroll and Snyder. All of the individuals who were involved in the incident were reportedly taken to the hospital with injuries from the incident.