More children leaving foster care as adoptions surge in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The State of Texas reported more children are leaving foster care than entering and for the first time, more than 6,000 children have been adopted in a fiscal year.

November was National Adoption Month and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) said 400 children were adopted statewide, including 35 in our area.

Here on the High Plains, the majority of children who have been adopted can be attributed to fewer removals from homes.

That is giving Child Protective Services (CPS) and DFPS staff more opportunities to find permanent homes for kids already in the system.

Rebecca Robinson, the Foster Adoptive Development and Kinship Supervisor at DFPS in Amarillo, said while foster families are extremely helpful in the short-term, they are focusing on permanence for children.

“Every kid deserves that forever family and it’s not about the family that’s right now. It’s the family that’s there after they turn 18 and will let them come home over Christmas and be with and that’s really what we try to find,” Robinson said.

The data shows adoptions usually come from someone, usually family members, stepping up and adopting a child they already know.

However, Robinson told us there is always a need for foster and temporary families.

CPS is hoping foster children can benefit from the season’s goodwill.

Robinson said for those who cannot adopt or foster children in need. they always welcome donations and volunteers to help.

