More cases of antiviral drug coming to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo is getting more cases of remdesivir, an anti-viral medication that has some activity against COVID-19.

On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is distributing two more cases to Potter County. That is in addition to one case being sent to Hale County and thee more going to Lubbock County.

The governor’s office said this is the sixth round of distribution from the federal government, and at 448 cases, is the largest distribution and is enough to treat approximately 1,792 patients. This brings the state total to 1,425 cases distributed since May 12.

“As Texas faces an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we remain committed to providing healthcare professionals with the resources they need to respond to this surge and support COVID-19 patients,” said Gov. Abbott. “The State of Texas is grateful to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for their continued assistance to equip Texas hospitals with Remdesivir. As we continue to combat the virus, Texas remains committed to keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

Medical staff at each hospital will determine how the drug will be used, though it must be prescribed in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization, allowing for the treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease, such as those in intensive care.

