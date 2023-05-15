DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy recently announced that work has been completed on the new Demon Substation, located northeast of Dumas.

According to officials the system upgrade will “improve reliability and add capacity in a community with a proven track record of adding jobs and supporting business development.”

“Our community partners in Dumas have done well creating jobs and improving the quality of life for Dumas residents, and it’s critical we support their efforts with timely investments in power capacity and reliability,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “The new Demon Substation is designed to relieve the strain on the city’s existing facilities and take on additional load as businesses continue to relocate and expand nearby.”

Officials noted that the existing network of substation and lines in Dumas were “nearing their capacity” and that the new substation allows Xcel Energy to quickly shift electric power and provide growth opportunities for the area.

“We’ve seen an increase in electricity demand in Dumas, and existing facilities such as the 19th Street Substation were being pushed to capacity, especially in the summer,” said Perry Foster, Xcel Energy director of Substation Operations and Maintenance in Amarillo. “Our quick restoration options have been limited if we had a problem at 19th Street. Adding Demon will provide an additional source of clean, reliable power making it much easier and quicker to restore service in the event of an outage.”

The Demon Substation, according to officials, costs around $12 million to build as crews also build a three-mile transmission tap line along with new distribution feeder lines to connect nearby neighborhoods to the substation.

“Our internal construction crews have earned a great reputation for high-quality work that is completed safely, on time and within or under budget,” said Shane Woodard, senior operations manager for Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico Substation Construction group. “These projects are especially meaningful for them because they call this area home, and they are invested in the success of our Texas Panhandle communities.”

More information on Xcel Energy’s power system plans for Texas and New Mexico visit the Xcel Energy website.