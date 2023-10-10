MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent highway report from the Texas Department of Transportation, southbound traffic on US-87 north of Masterson was impacted on Tuesday afternoon due to a reported crash.
TxDOT information advised that southbound traffic was being impacted as of 1:40 p.m. and was expected to be cleared by around 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, traffic was being delayed and/or diverted in the area around the wreck as officials responded to the scene.
Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays near the area of US-87 north of Masterson, near the intersection with FM 1913, and otherwise choose alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
