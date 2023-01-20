Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.)

TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open.

Original Story:

MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning.

Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around 7:30 a.m., and advised the community to avoid the area and seek an alternative route to their destination if possible.