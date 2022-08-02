DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the office of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, the department partnered with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to host a free agricultural pesticide waste collection event in Moore County on Wednesday.

As announced by the commissioner’s office, the collection event will run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Moore County Gin in Dumas, located at 11800 US HWY 287 East. The collection will be a drive-up service, with those dropping off able to remain inside their vehicles.

“TDA has partnered with AgriLife to hold these events throughout Texas to help farmers and ranchers dispose of these hazardous materials. They’ve been enormously successful and I’m glad we’re able to bring this event to the High Plains. I encourage our ag partners to take advantage of this free service to dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and herbicides safely and properly,” said Miller, “This is a great opportunity to get rid of these products as we go into the new agricultural season.”

The pesticides will need to be in their original containers, even if the label is not present, according to the event announcement. Unknown pesticides will be tested onsite. Further, pesticide dealers and commercial businesses will not be allowed to participate.

Accepted items for the drop-off include:

Outdated, discontinued, or unwanted agricultural pesticides;

insecticides;

herbicides;

fungicides;

rodenticides;

nematicides;

growth regulators;

empty, triple-rinsed plastic pesticide containers no more than 55 gallons;

and empty or partial metal drums.

Items that will not be accepted include:

explosive ordinances and ammunition;

petroleum-based products;

paints;

medical wastes;

radioactive substances;

household pesticides, chemicals, and waste;

tires;

fertilizers;

propane or butane cylinders;

chlorinated hydrocarbons;

fumigant canisters;

used motor oil and other automobile fluids;

auto batteries;

empty totes;

methyl-bromide cylinders and dioxins.

For more information on the event, contact the Moore County AgriLife Extension Office at 806-935-2594.