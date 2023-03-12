MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding an early morning traffic pursuit.

According to a Moore County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, at around 4 a.m. on March 12, the chase began.

Officials said during the chase, the suspect fired multiple shots at deputies before later exiting his truck and disposing of the weapon.

They are asking the public to check their backyards for any weapons.

Deputies are asking residents who live between the 500 and 700 blocks of Cedar, Elm, and Spruce, to check their backyards for any weapons, especially.

Moore County officials also encourage residents to check surveillance cameras for video of this incident.

Officials add that if you have any information or video, or locate a weapon, to contact Detective Hunter Fithen at the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 806-935-4145.

If residents would like to remain anonymous, submit a tip to Moore County Crime Stoppers Inc. at www.p3tips.com/1066 or call 806-935-8477.