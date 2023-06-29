AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Sunray woman has pleaded guilty after her involvement in a gas pump card skimming conspiracy that impacted hundreds of people, according to documents filed Monday in Amarillo Federal Court.

Mileidys Fernandez Sierra, a Sunray resident, pleaded guilty to “possession of 15 or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices,” according to documents filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division.

“Card skimming devices read and record the information encoded on the magnetic strip of access devices used at targeted gas pumps,” the factual resume that accompanied the plea agreement read. “Card magnetic strip information includes, but is not limited to, personal identifying information and financial information such as bank, credit and debit card account information, including the corresponding Personal Identification Number access codes as they are entered by legitimate customers during transactions.”

Officials said in the factual resume that officials with the criminal investigations division of the Texas Department of Public Safety started investigating Sierra, along with Maikel Ramon Toledano Fonseca and other “co-conspirators” allegedly involved in gas pump card skimming in December 2020. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation joined in July 2021.

Officials allege that Sierra, along with Fonseca and other co-conspirators, “were heavily involved in trading stolen credit and debit card account information, wiring money for stolen credit and debit card account information and using said stolen credit and debit card account information to purchase fuel and re-sell the fuel for profit.”

In an interview with the Texas DPS and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, an unnamed complainant provided information that Fonseca was allegedly encoding blank cards with stolen credit and debit card account information to purchase fuel in Amarillo and Dumas. The complainant went on to say that Sierra was “the leader of the conspiracy.”

After officials arrested Fonseca, they found email exchanges with Sierra. The factual resume states that Sierra emailed 119 stolen access device card numbers to Fonseca on Oct. 19, 2020.

In July 2021, Sierra was arrested in Portland, Texas, “while attempting to purchase fuel using counterfeit access devices loaded with stolen credit or debit card information.” Officials state in the documents that she admitted to trafficking in stolen credit and debit card information.

“DPS and FBI agents identified hundreds of individuals who had their personal identifiers, credit card and debit card information stolen and possessed by (Sierra) and her co-conspirators,” the documents read. “These victims resided in North Carolina, Utah, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Ohio and other states. The financial institutions associated with these victims included JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Discover, Mountain America Credit Union and others.”

According to the plea agreement, the maximum penalties the Court can impose on Sierra include:

Imprisonment for a period of not more than 10 years;

A fine not to exceed $250,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s);

A term of supervised release of not more than three years, which may be mandatory under the law and will follow any term of imprisonment;

Forfeiture of property.

According to documents filed Tuesday in Amarillo Federal Court, Fonseca’s legal team is asking the court for additional time to prepare a defense and file pretrial options. Fonseca was indicted in January and charged with one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud,” three counts of “Possession of 15 or More Counterfeit or Unauthorized Access Devices” and one count of “Aggravated Identity Theft.”

“The Defendant has maintained his innocence to the charges as alleged,” the motion for continuance reads. “On June 23, 2024, Counsel presented an amended plea offer to the Defendant, and on June 26, 2023, Counsel was informed by the Defendant that he wishes to proceed to Trial.”

Through this motion, the legal team is asking for the case to be continued for 30 days. The team alleges that by failing to grant this motion, it would “unduly prejudice” Fonseca “by depriving him of his right to be effectively represented by counsel.” Right now, the case is set for trial starting July 18.