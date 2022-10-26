SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a woman from Sunray is dead after a wreck five miles southwest of Sunray Wednesday morning.

According to DPS, a 2011 Toyota SUV was going north on FM 119 around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday when for unknown reasons, the SUV drove into the southbound lane and collided with a pickup truck going south.

DPS said the driver of the SUV, Gretchen Houser, 48, of Sunray, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Moore County Justice of the Peace.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.