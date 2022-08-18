Update:

A district employee confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that both Sunray ISD campuses went into lockdown on Thursday morning.

Original:

SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Thursday that a school in Sunray was put into lockdown “for precautionary reasons” in light of a law enforcement situation away from the school.

Although the school was put into lockdown, the sheriff’s office noted in the announcement that there “is NOT an active shooter in the City of Sunray.”