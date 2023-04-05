SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from officials, the Sunray Independent School District is expected to host a special meeting on Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. that will involve a community forum and discussions on district finances and taxes.

The district’s meeting agenda listed that there will be a resolution considered authorizing the issuance of a Sunray ISD “Maintenance Tax Note” and providing for its payment. Further, the district will consider authorizing the acting superintendent to act as its fiscal agent and sign the necessary tax note paperwork.

Otherwise, the agenda also noted that the district will host a closed session to discuss “the duties, performance, and employment of administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial, maintenance, cafeteria, supper personnel, and business office.”

Regarding the public comments, the district noted that each speaker will be limited to five minutes and will need to sign in with the recording secretary.