SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Sunray Independent School District are releasing more information about the issuance of a “maintenance tax note” during a meeting of the district’s board earlier this month.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the district’s board approved a resolution during a meeting earlier this month, giving the district the ability to issue a “maintenance tax note” and providing for its payment. The board also gave Erin Boatmun, the acting superintendent for the district, the authority to act as the district’s fiscal agent and sign the necessary paperwork.

In a statement from Boatmun, provided to MyHighPlains.com on Monday, she said that Sunray ISD has been “open and transparent” with the district’s employees, as well as the community, about the “difficult financial times” it has been facing.

“The 2022 District audit revealed a higher-than-expected reduction in the District’s fund balance,” the statement read. “While no fraudulent activity was found, the Board of Trustees began plans to rebuild the fund balance. The district transitioned superintendents in January 2023, and my first priority as acting superintendent was to work with the District’s Board of Trustees to fully assess the District`s financial status and develop a plan to make the district financially sound, while still providing the same high level of instruction to our students.”

Boatmun said that the focus of the district remains on how to provide the best instruction to its students.

“Although the district faces many difficult decisions, our focus remains on our students and how we can continue to provide the best instruction possible,” the statement read. “As the Board and administration begin implementing the plan for financial recovery, we are grateful (for) the support of our community and the dedication of all our staff and faculty.”