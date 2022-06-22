SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Sunray Volunteer Fire Department reminded community members to approach their summer barbeques carefully, in the wake of a dumpster fire.

According to the fire department, community members should make sure that hot coals from barbeque grills, or even ashes from a fireplace, are completely cold before being thrown in a dumpster.

This reminder followed a dumpster fire that the department responded to this week, which the department said was luckily far enough away from other structures that it did not grow significantly before it was extinguished.

Information on active burn bans in Texas can be found here, and further updates on local weather and news can be found on MyHighPlains.com.