DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce, the splash pad on the east side of the Dumas Aquatic Park is now open to the public as of July 2.

The post detailed that the east side gate will be open at 8 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m., with “the exception of family nights” on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, where it will remain open until 9 p.m.

In addition, the Chamber of Commerce stated that the pool will return to its closing time at 5:30 p.m. daily.