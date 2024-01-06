DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ruth West is a resident of Dumas who celebrated her 100th birthday today with family.

West lived in Oklahoma as a child with her dad working in the oil fields. She then got married at 16 and moved to California where she began building her family. Later West and her husband moved to Dumas.

“I learned to ride a horse whenever we first moved back to Texas, and because of our boys, we had two boys, and they wanted a horse, and of course, we both have a horse,” said West.

West said that she loves spending time with family but also enjoys painting and using the computer. West had only one response when we asked her secret to be able to celebrate a century of life.

“Oh, just try to be healthy. It’s something that we all should strive for, being healthy. I think we all know how; we just don’t care sometimes.” said West.

West is not only celebrating 100 years, but she also has something else to celebrate, her family reaching five generations.

“I’m just so thankful that I get to tell all my friends that I have a great grandma great, great grandmother, who’s 100 years old and not and it’s special to me because not all people live that old,” said West’s Great-great Grandchild Remington Marshall.