CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson released a statement regarding the church group from Cactus currently stuck in Israel.

In a statement, Rep. Jackson said:

“My staff and I are exploring all possible options to get the group from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Cactus out of Jerusalem and back to Texas. We have been in contact with Father Victor as well as other members of the group and their families. When we were first alerted to this, my team took action to find options to get this group home safely. After commercial flight options all fell through, we turned to seeking alternative options to get the group out, including private evacuation options. We will leave no stone unturned, and I will not rest until the group is back home safe in the Panhandle. Please join me in keeping them in our prayers.”

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson