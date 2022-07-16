MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Saturday, officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Judy McGuire, 50, and two juveniles of Dumas died after a wreck Friday afternoon.

According to DPS, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on FM 722 three miles southwest of Dumas.

DPS said McGuire was driving northbound on FM 722 while a pickup was driving southbound on FM 722. Officials said for an unknown reason, McGuire traveled into the southbound lane and hit the pickup.

DPS said upon impact, both vehicles caught fire. The driver of the pickup was able to exit the vehicle before it was fully engulfed with fire according to officials.

McGuire and two juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was transported to the Moore County Hospital in Dumas with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation.