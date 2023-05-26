AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a drive-by shooting near 24th Avenue and North Dumas on Thursday night in which no injuries were reported.

APD detailed that at around 11:39 p.m. on Thursday night, police were called to the area of 24th Avenue and North Dumas on a drive-by shooting. A person was parked at the pumps of a local gas station when, according to APD, a suspect vehicle drove by on NE 24th and allegedly fired multiple shots toward the parked car.

Damage was done to the property of the store, APD reported, while no injuries were reportedly sustained in the incident. CSI and members of the APD gang intelligence arrived on the scene to assist with investigating the incident.

APD noted that the incident is currently being investigated by the APD Violent Crimes Unit.

APD asked that if anyone has any information on this shooting, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also go to amapolice.org or download the P3 tips app and make a tip there.