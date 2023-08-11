MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 69th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that 46-year-old Joe Luis Bravo, Jr. of Etter faces 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to an aggravated sexual assault charge, as well as another two and a half years related to a 2022 escape from the Moore County jail.

According to the DA’s office, Bravo pleaded guilty to “Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Mentally Disabled Individual.” However, he asked the judge to assess his punishment instead of accepting a plea bargain.

The office noted that Bravo was initially reported to law enforcement because the person who was assaulted was pregnant. While during the initial investigation officials said Bravo told law enforcement he had had sex with the person only once, he testified during the sentencing hearing that he had sexually assaulted them more than 520 times over two years, even after the baby had been born.

The judge sentenced Bravo to 35 years in prison, said the announcement, and required him to serve at least half of that time before being eligible for parole. Bravo will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Further, Bravo was sentenced to 30 months in prison related to his January 2022 escape from the Moore County Jail, where he was awaiting trial.