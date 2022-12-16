MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Moore County Lieutenant Brandon Jones his 12-and-a-half-year-old K-9 Lucifer “Luc” Jones was more than just a partner but a big part of the family.

A Facebook post from Lt. Jones detailed Luc’s deaths along with his continued hard work and dedication to the Sheriff’s office for nine years.

Jones detailed that he traveled to Spring Branch, Texas in 2013 to pick up Luc and train him to become a K-9 for the Sheriff’s Office. After placing the collar over Luc’s neck, Jones stated that “For the next nine years, Lucifer and I developed a bond that few people will ever know.”

Jones went on to describe Lucifer’s clumsy nature as he “seemed to trip over everything that was in front of him. Lucifer was a much better K-9 than I was a handler. He made me look good.”

Although Jones did not explain how Luc died, he went on to say, “You will be missed, my friend. More than you will ever know. We will take the watch from here.”