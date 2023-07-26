MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Moore County Crime Stoppers Inc. released details on the “Wheels & Wings” event on social media. The group noted that the event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 5 in Dumas and will feature the addition of an air show to join the already amazing car show.

According to organizers, the show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Moore County Airport, located at 5932 US-87 in Dumas. Those interested can enter their car into the car show for $25 while spectators can enter the event for free.

The event, organizers noted, will feature live music from The Solano Project, an air show, vendors, and food trucks for the community to enjoy. Those seeking more information can call 806-922-2547.