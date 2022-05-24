MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a recent aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident that occurred in the county earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Cactus Police Department to meet with three people impacted by a recent shooting. According to the impacted people, they were at a home in the 5800 block of FM 281 for a child custody exchange when the stepfather of the children became angry with the biological father, eventually retrieving a rifle from his vehicle.

The stepfather, identified as Rolando Alfonso Rodriguez-Urbina, began shooting the rifle, which ended up striking a vehicle. No one was injured in the incident and the three people interviewed by Cactus Police were able to leave the scene.

Witnesses on the scene told deputies that Rodriguez-Urbina left the scene after the incident took place. According to the release, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office saw Rodriguez-Urbina driving his GMC Sierra. After conducting a traffic stop, deputies took him into custody.

Rodriguez-Urbina was charged with “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon” and “Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More.” The release said that charges are pending with the 69th District Attorney’s Office.