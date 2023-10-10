MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple firefighting agencies responded to a fire near the Moore County Line.

Crews with MyHighPlains.com on the scene said the fires were south of Masterson and the Moore County Line.

Steven Denny from Potter County Fire and Rescue said they requested help from the Texas A&M Forest Service as they worked to contain fires.

Officials from PCFR said the Dumas Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the scene.

Traffic in the area was disrupted following a wreck.