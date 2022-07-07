City of Dumas’ Landfill department recently adopted a 3 month old German Shepard puppy from the Animal Shelter here in town

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Dumas recently announced that its landfill department added a new four-legged member of the team.

According to a post made to the city’s Facebook page, the department recently adopted a three-month old German Shepard named Chance. This comes after the department’s previous dog, Harley, died around four months ago after being with the landfill department for more than nine years.

According to the post, Chance will help the landfill department by keeping rodents and other creatures away, which would otherwise hide out in and destroy equipment at the landfill.