DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Dumas Association (DDA) invites the public to its second annual “Downtown Fall Festival” starting around 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Downtown Dumas.

According to a DDA press release, this year will be a joint celebration with the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company while they host their Oktoberfest festivities.

DDA stated the event will have vendors including:

  • Babe Boutique
  • Brenda’s Boutique 806,
  • Jaramillo`s beef jerky
  • Breezy’s
  • Unspun Cotton Candy Co
  • Seo Monster Design
  • Downtown Depot
  • Toppled Turtle Brewing Company
  • Street Vibes
  • The Kokken
  • J & J’s Grill

DDA adds that they thank their sponsors and are accepting vendors. If vendors are interested, they are asked to fill out the vendor form, here.