DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Dumas Association (DDA) invites the public to its second annual “Downtown Fall Festival” starting around 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Downtown Dumas.
According to a DDA press release, this year will be a joint celebration with the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company while they host their Oktoberfest festivities.
DDA stated the event will have vendors including:
- Babe Boutique
- Brenda’s Boutique 806,
- Jaramillo`s beef jerky
- Breezy’s
- Unspun Cotton Candy Co
- Seo Monster Design
- Downtown Depot
- Toppled Turtle Brewing Company
- Street Vibes
- The Kokken
- J & J’s Grill
DDA adds that they thank their sponsors and are accepting vendors. If vendors are interested, they are asked to fill out the vendor form, here.