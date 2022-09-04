DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Dumas Association (DDA) invites the public to its second annual “Downtown Fall Festival” starting around 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Downtown Dumas.

According to a DDA press release, this year will be a joint celebration with the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company while they host their Oktoberfest festivities.

DDA stated the event will have vendors including:

Babe Boutique

Brenda’s Boutique 806,

Jaramillo`s beef jerky

Breezy’s

Unspun Cotton Candy Co

Seo Monster Design

Downtown Depot

Toppled Turtle Brewing Company

Street Vibes

The Kokken

J & J’s Grill

DDA adds that they thank their sponsors and are accepting vendors. If vendors are interested, they are asked to fill out the vendor form, here.