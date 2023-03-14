DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Dumas posted on its Facebook page that its water department is currently working on what they call a “massive water leak.”

Provided by the City of Dumas

According to the post, the leak is located in the area of NE Sixth and Pecan. Officials said residents around the area “may experience loss of water services until the leak is contained.

“There is flooding in the area as well, so please use extreme caution when driving in this vicinity,” the post reads.