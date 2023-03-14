DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Dumas posted on its Facebook page that its water department is currently working on what they call a “massive water leak.”
According to the post, the leak is located in the area of NE Sixth and Pecan. Officials said residents around the area “may experience loss of water services until the leak is contained.
“There is flooding in the area as well, so please use extreme caution when driving in this vicinity,” the post reads.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.