DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to city officials, the City of Dumas’ Street Department is expected to travel around the area to collect broken tree limbs and debris from the streets, in the wake of severe weather on Wednesday morning.

On social media, City of Dumas officials thanked the department for the effort.

“Thank you all so much for cleaning up our town and getting our streets back to normal for our citizens!” said officials in their Wednesday announcement.

For the latest updates on local news, weather, and traffic, check with MyHighPlains.com.