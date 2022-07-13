DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Police Department are asking Dumas residents to be aware of counterfeit $100 bills circulating within the community.

According to a post the department made on their social media page, officials with the Dumas Police Department said that multiple reports have been taken surrounding counterfeit $100 bills throughout the city.

Officials stressed that the department continues to “actively” investigate the reports and have two suspects identified. However, the department shared in the post various things local businesses and community members should look for when accepting U.S. Currency, especially the larger denominations.

The department provided the following tips surrounding the counterfeit bills: