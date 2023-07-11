DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas Police Department reports that it is investigating multiple fake business checks that were cashed by local businesses.

According to police, multiple people entered into a business to have their paychecks cashed. The local business cashed multiple checks that police said were fake business checks under the name of “Farm Labor Contractor, LLC,” a business based in Dalhart.

Police said the checking account at City Bank Texas in Lubbock does not exist.

Police wanted to warn people and businesses of the potential scam.

“We are warning Individuals and businesses they should be aware of this scam locally, and be very cautious in accepting paper checks or similar sight instruments without proper identification,” said the Dumas Police Department in a Facebook post.

Police said anyone with information can call the Dumas Police Department or Crime Stoppers.