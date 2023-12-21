DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, officials with the Dumas Police Department announced that it has been approved by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) to become a certified contract training provider.

According to the Dumas Police Department press release, DPD’s Training Sergeant Clayton Williams and Chief of Police Rick Pippins will be recognized at a signing ceremony in January 2024 and formally receive their certificate, training contract, and provider materials.

The release stated that they were notified with an email, “It gives me great pleasure to inform you the Dumas Police Department’s application has been approved,” said Jennifer Castillo, TCOLE Training Contract Coordinator.

Officials said this certification aims to help with local training cost, accessibility, and quality. Dumas PD added that it could also help the community economy by bringing police officers for training from across the state to stay in the city’s hotels, and shop at local places.

DPD detailed that the department will join the Pampa Police Department, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the Hale County Sheriff’s Office, the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, and the Randall County Sheriff Office’s as one of the LEA contract training providers in the panhandle.