DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to its organizers, the Dumas Noon Lions, Dogie Days 2022 will run from Wednesday, June 8, through Saturday, June 11.

According to released information on the Dumas Noon Lions website, the Dogie Days carnival midway and booths will open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, and at 12 p.m. on Saturday after the parade.

The carnival midway, booths, and barbeque will be hosted in McDade Park, according to organizers, on the south side of town. Meanwhile, the Saturday morning Dogie Days parade has been planned for an altered route in 2022 due to area construction.

While there is no admission charge for the event generally, officials noted that barbeque tickets will be $11 until the day of the barbeque and then will go up to $12 on the day. Further, wristbands for carnival rides will begin at $25.

Further information on the Dogie Days festival was released by the Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce:

via the Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce

More information on local news, weather, and community events can be found at MyHighPlains.com.