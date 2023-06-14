(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 14, 2023.)

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Dumas Noon Lions Club released the schedule for its 2023 Dogie Days celebration, expected to run from Wednesday through Saturday in Dumas at McDade Park.

According to organizers, the town celebration will include a carnival, food booths, parade, and town barbecue all open to the public, though barbecue tickets and wristbands for the rides are available for purchase. There will also be a raffle drawing for a new vehicle on the midway on Saturday night, with tickets available for $5.

The released event schedule included the midway and booths will open at 6 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday and will run from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, with ride wristbands available for $25. Barbecue tickets will be available for $12 until the day of the event, then shift upwards to $13.

As noted by the Dumas Noon Lions Club, the money raised from the event will be donated to local charities and to buy eyeglasses for people in need, as well as Lions causes such as the Leader Dogs for the Blind and the Texas Lions Camp.

Previously described on MyHighPlains.com, the Dumas Dogie Days celebration first started in 1946 to meet commitments made to aid the Don Harrington Ranch Home for Scouting in Amarillo. It evolved from its initial form as the Dumas Annual Old Settler’s Reunion and Rodeo to become a staple event of the community that organizers said has netted over $117,000 in proceeds for charity.