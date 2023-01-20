MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Dumas man is dead after being involved in a Friday morning motorcycle crash in Moore County, two miles west of Dumas.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 35-year-old Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres, was traveling eastbound on US 87 around 7 a.m. Friday while a 2010 Jeep Liberty was traveling westbound.

Torres, according to the release, failed to yield right of way to oncoming traffic, attempting to turn left in the path of the Jeep. Officials with the Texas DPS said that this resulted in the two vehicles colliding.

Torres was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained in the incident. The release states that the crash remains under investigation by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol.