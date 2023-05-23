(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 23, 2023.)

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas Independent School District reports that one of its school buses was involved in an accident Tuesday morning.

According to DISD, one of its school buses was involved in an accident west of Dumas Tuesday morning. Officials said the bus driver and students were not injured and the students were taken to their respective campuses.

“One of our buses was involved in an incident this morning west of town. The bus driver and all the students were unharmed. All the students have been transported to their respective campuses. Thank you to our first responders for their prompt assistance!” said DISD on a Facebook post.