DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District released information regarding an alleged “terroristic threat” made by a Dumas High School student to another Dumas High School student.

According to a Dumas ISD Facebook post, at around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 Dumas ISD officials were made aware of the alleged terroristic threat made by a student.

Dumas ISD said the student has been arrested and is in the custody of local law enforcement.

Officials with the DISD stated that they would not comment further on this incident due to it involving children’s confidential student information.

Dumas ISD, “encourages parents to engage in conversations with their children about reporting any concerning activities to school district administrators or staff.”