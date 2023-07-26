MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas ISD Police Department needs help locating individuals and information regarding spray paint inside the new Dumas North Elementary School.

According to a Dumas ISD PD Facebook post, between the time of July 22 and July 24, an individual or individuals entered Dumas North Elementary School and vandalized various locations in the school.

Officials said Dumas ISD PD is asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward to help prevent this in the future.

If you have any information 100% anonymous tips can be directed through Moore County Crime Stoppers and Campus Crime Stoppers.

Dumas ISD PD stated that If your tip leads to an arrest or conviction you can receive a reward of up to $1000, send your tips to the P3tips online reporting system. www.p3tips.com/1066