DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District recently released information about an employee of the district who was reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor who is now a Dumas High School graduate.

According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by the district, officials said the district received information about the reported improper relationship on or about Jan. 2. Officials said they then began an investigation and informed law enforcement of the allegations.

Officials stressed that the employee who was allegedly involved in the relationship resigned and a report of the alleged conduct was made to the Texas Education Agency/State Board for Educator Certification. Officials said the district “will not disclose confidential information of the persons involved or details concerning this matter.”

“Student safety and proper professional relationships between staff and students are top priorities for Dumas ISD,” the statement read. “The District has strict policies that prohibit romantic relationships between employees and students or minors… The District’s policies concerning improper relationships between staff and students and minors are rigorously enforced, and violations are not tolerated.”

Dumas ISD officials said the district will continue to cooperate with law enforcement, along with the State Board for Educator Certification, in the investigation. However, the district stressed that they will not comment further on this incident.