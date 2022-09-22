AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the city of Dumas was recently designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Dumas joins more than 160 Film Friendly Texas communities across the state, including Fritch, Amarillo, Canadian, Childress, Muleshoe and Shamrock. A news release from Abbott’s office said that the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies through production related to film, television, video games and animation.

“I congratulate the City of Dumas on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 160 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” Abbott said in the release. “The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. I am proud of all the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like Dumas market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

According to the release, the Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has created more than 183,000 production jobs and has caused around $1.95 billion in spending throughout the state since 2007.

“It is no secret that the natural beauty of the Texas Panhandle, with its spectacular views, stunning sunsets, and friendly people is attractive to filmmaking,” State Rep. Four Price, R-Texas District 87 said in the release. “Congratulations to the City of Dumas for achieving the Film Friendly Texas designation. Movies produced in Texas film-certified communities have significant and positive economic impacts on both the local and state economies.”

The more than 160 Film Friendly Texas communities around the state receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on topics including media industry standards, best practices and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in a community.

“Being designated as a Texas Film Friendly Community is so important on so many levels,” Carl Watson, the executive director of the Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, said in the release. “The economic impact provided by the film media industry, whether it be a motion picture or commercial, is one that has a ripple effect, providing revenues for so many members of a community; the lasting effect will continue to provide benefits for years to come. We are excited to be able to work with the Texas Film Commission to help promote Texas as the place to bring these great projects.”

For more information about Film Friendly Texas communities, visit its website.