DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Dumas Noon Lions Club, construction has caused the parade route for the upcoming June 11 Dogie Days Parade to change to Maddox Avenue.

The announcement noted that the staging of floats and other participants will begin on 19th Street and curve around onto Maddox, up to 16th Street, as described in a released staging map.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., said the release, and move north on Maddox before finishing at 5th Street. Spectators were advised to stay on the street side of all curb lines and find parking on side streets due to parade parking restrictions.

The club also noted that entry forms for the parade are available at the Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Those seeking more information were asked to contact the Head Wrangler Pam Cox at 806-676-4270 or the Chamber office at 806-935-2123.