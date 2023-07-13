DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital invites residents to a pie-throwing fundraiser starting at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the local Walmart in Dumas 2003 S. Dumas Ave.

According to a CMNH press release, Dumas residents will be able to participate in the “pie-in-the-face,” throwing pies at local officials and all proceeds will benefit the Harrington Cancer & Health Foundation in Amarillo.

Officials said local officials including Moore County Judge Rowdy Rhoades, Dumas Police Chief Rick Pippins, and, Executive Director of The Moore County Chamber of Commerce Carl Watson, will participate in the the fundraiser.

The release detailed that pies are $10 for one and three for $20 until supplies run out.

“We can’t wait to see the pies fly for a good cause this Friday,” said store manager Xiomara Milla. “Our store is excited to have the opportunity to give back to the community by supporting Children’s Miracle Network, and once again renewing the inspirational partnership that Walmart and CMNH have held since 1987.”

CMNH said through July 14, residents can support the campaign in-store during checkout without tossing a pie at a local official. Officials said the CMNH campaign at the Dumas store has already raised about $5,900, and the end-of-the-year goal is set at $7,500.