Update: 4:19 p.m.

According to Dumas ISD Superintendant, Monty Hysinger, the district was notified by law enforcement that one person was arrested after multiple campuses in the Dumas Independent School District went on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the individual who was arrested was found to be in possession of a gun at the time of the arrest.

DISD said that the schools were placed on lockdown out of precaution due to law enforcement notifying school officials of a potential threat of violence at an area business made by an individual.

Officials stressed that there was no danger to students. “We are doing this out of an abundance of precaution,” a Facebook post from DISD read. The lockdown has since been lifted.

UPDATE: 4:04 p.m.

Dumas Independent School District said on its Facebook page that the lockdowns were lifted as of around 4:04 p.m. No other information was made available, this story will be updated as information becomes available.

Original Story

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District have locked down all of its campuses due to area police activity, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

According to a series of posts made Thursday afternoon, the district said that because of police activity, all students at Cactus Elementary, Dumas Junior High and Morningside Elementary were asked to be picked up at the campuses. This eventually extended to all campuses within the district. Officials also said that the junior high girls’ basketball game against Westover has been canceled.

Officials stressed in the post that there “is no immediate danger” to students. “We are doing this out of an abundance of precaution,” the most recent post read.