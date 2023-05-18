CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Get Fit of Amarillo went to Cactus Elementary School to give students a few goodies. Students from Cactus Elementary School were rewarded for running 100 miles this school year through the Cactus Run Club.

The kids were given a new pair of shoes, socks, shirts, a string backpack and water bottles for completing 100 miles. Throughout the previous years, the Cactus Run Club is usually represented by second through fourth grade.

Cactus Elementary PE teacher Ashton Hunt said that it was great to see the kids light up when they got their new running shoes.

“This is what is going to carry them on, to keep them running from here on out. You know, we are about to go into the summer, and we don’t want our run club program to end when the school year ends. So, having a new pair of shoes is going to carry them on in the summer and keep them active and running. And carry them on into the next school year hopefully,” said Hunt.

Hunt added that running in the morning not only makes the students more focused, but it also makes them believe they can conquer anything.

Get Fit of Amarillo owner Karen Roberts said she wanted to give the students new running shoes to help and encourage them to stay active.

“It just put a smile on my face. These kids were so happy, and so grateful, very thankful, every one of them thanked us personally. They gave us hugs. It feels good to be able to give back. Running is my passion and for these teachers and coaches to try to foster this in these kids. And grow that, it just makes my heart happy,” said Roberts.