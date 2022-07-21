MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the City of Borger and Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management officials, crews responded to a wildfire west of the Harbor Bay area in Moore County on Thursday morning.

While no evacuations or other emergency warnings were issued by Borger officials at the time of the announcement, those in the Fritch area or generally near the area of the reported fire should be cautious of hazards caused by the blaze as well as emergency crews on or near roadways.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.